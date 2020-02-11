Citizens First: The New Commission’s Approach to Citizen Engagement





In her address, Director-General Ahrenkilde Hansen delivers a comprehensive overview of the new Commission’s strengthened approach to citizen engagement. This is part of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s efforts to bring Europe closer to home and to give Europeans a greater say on the future of the Union. In this timely address, Ms Ahrenkilde Hansen also explores the Commission’s concept paper on the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, published on 22 January 2020.

This event is open to the public as part of the IIEA’s Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

About the Speaker:

Director-General Ahrenkilde Hansen was appointed as Director-General of the DG for Communication in the European Commission in March 2019. Prior to this, she served in a number of prominent political communication roles in the European Commission, including Deputy Secretary General of the Commission Secretariat (2018-19), Chief Spokeswoman of the European Commission under President Barrosso (2009-14), and Environment Spokeswoman for Commissioner Margot Wallström (1999-2003).