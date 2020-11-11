   
Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsEconomics Past Events

Building Back Better: Sustainability Post-COVID-19

IIEA11th November 20202min
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs discusses the role of the Sustainable Development Goals in ‘building back better’ post-COVID-19.


In his address to the IIEA, Professor Sachs discusses how global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘build back better’ in seeking sustainable and equitable solutions to longstanding challenges. Professor Sachs considers how this can be achieved and what kind of blueprint the Sustainable Development Goals provide for recovery. Professor Sachs reflects on the obstacles facing these efforts and the role to be played by a multilateral approach and the United Nations.

This event is part of our Development Matters lecture series supported by Irish Aid.

About the Speaker:

Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs is a renowned economist, author, educator, and global leader in sustainable development. He currently serves as Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development, and a UN Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals. Among his prior roles, Professor Sachs held the positions of Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University, and Special Advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan, Ban Ki-moon and Antonio Guterres. He is the author of numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers, and was the co-recipient of the 2015 Blue Planet Prize for environmental leadership.

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
9th November 2020 IIEA

The Future of US Foreign Policy

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
9th November 2020 IIEA

U.S. Support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and Peace and Prosperity on the Island of Ireland

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsGlobal EuropeGlobal Europe Past Events EU
4th November 2020 IIEA

Europe’s role in the world and the future of multilateralism

Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsEnergy Past Events
28th October 2020 IIEA

The Ripple Effect: The Impacts of Brexit and COVID-19 on the Energy Sector