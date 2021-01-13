Building a Competitive, Innovative and Resilient European Economy





In her address to the IIEA, State Secretary Dörr-Voß discusses efforts to future-proof EU industrial, competition and economic policy. She reflects on developments in these areas under the German Presidency of the Council of the EU. State Secretary Dörr-Voß also explores the issues to be addressed in the forthcoming update of the New Industrial Strategy for Europe, which will take account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the acceleration of the green and digital transitions.

About the Speaker:

Claudia Dörr-Voß was appointed a State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in May 2018. State Secretary Dörr-Voß previously held roles as Director-General for European Policy and Head of the Trade Policy (EU, WTO) Division, both at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, and served in the Economics Division of the Permanent Representation of Germany to the EU.