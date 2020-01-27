After the Golden Moment – Germany in Post-Brexit Europe





In his keynote address, Mr Frankenberger considers the EU’s role in an era of big power competition and whether Europe will rise to the occasion or simply disappear from the global scene. He also discusses the challenges facing Germany at this critical juncture, as it transitions to the post-Merkel era.

About the Speaker:

Klaus-Dieter Frankenberger is Foreign Editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He is a Member of the Trilateral Commission and of the Council of the Institute for European Politics in Berlin. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the Federal Academy for Security Policy in Berlin and was a Marshall fellow at Harvard University.