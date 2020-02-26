After Semi-Hegemony? Germany in a world in flux





In his keynote address, Hans Kundnani discusses Germany’s emergence as a “geo-economic semi-hegemon” in Europe since the end of the Cold War. He also examines how uncertainty about the US security guarantee to Europe and the future of the liberal international order has created a dilemma for Germany, and argue that the new reality of international politics may mean the end of Germany’s position of “semi-hegemon” in Europe.

About the Speaker:

Hans Kundnani is a Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House in London. He is also an associate fellow at the Institute for German Studies at Birmingham University. He was previously a Senior Transatlantic Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a Bosch Public Policy Fellow at the Transatlantic Academy, and the research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations.