A Union that strives for more – whither in the digital age?





European Commission President-elect von der Leyen prioritised making Europe fit for the digital age in her Political Guidelines. This entails the broad ambition of achieving technological sovereignty in critical technology areas while respecting safe and ethical boundaries. Anthony Whelan sets out the main lines of this agenda and will exchange with participants on how best to achieve it.

About the Speaker:

Anthony Whelan currently works as digital policy counsellor in European Commission President-elect von der Leyen’s transition team. He was previously the Director for Electronic Communications Networks & Services at the European Commission since 2013. A barrister, he has lectured and researched in public law at Trinity College Dublin and has worked as a lawyer at the European Court of Justice and in the Legal Service of the European Commission.