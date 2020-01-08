   
Past EventsDigital Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events

A Union that strives for more – whither in the digital age?

IIEA8th January 20201min
Making Europe fit for the Digital Age: a keynote address by the European Commission President von Der Leyen’s Digital Policy Counsellor



European Commission President-elect von der Leyen prioritised making Europe fit for the digital age in her Political Guidelines. This entails the broad ambition of achieving technological sovereignty in critical technology areas while respecting safe and ethical boundaries. Anthony Whelan sets out the main lines of this agenda and will exchange with participants on how best to achieve it.

About the Speaker:

Anthony Whelan currently works as digital policy counsellor in European Commission President-elect von der Leyen’s transition team. He was previously the Director for Electronic Communications Networks & Services at the European Commission since 2013. A barrister, he has lectured and researched in public law at Trinity College Dublin and has worked as a lawyer at the European Court of Justice and in the Legal Service of the European Commission.

Post Views: 19

Related Articles

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past Events
8th January 2020 IIEA

German Perspective on the Future of European Defence Cooperation

Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
20th December 2019 IIEA

Strategic Challenges Facing European Democracies

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels