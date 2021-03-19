A Regulatory Perspective on the Capital Markets Union (CMU)





In September 2020, the European Commission published its action plan for a Capital Markets Union (CMU). This plan contains 16 recommendations intended to make finance more accessible to European businesses, ensure the EU is a safer place to invest and integrate national capital markets into a single EU market. In his address to the IIEA, Steven Maijoor will provide a regulatory and supervisory perspective on the CMU and its implications for EU investors, consumers, and businesses.

About the Speaker:

Steven Maijoor has been the Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) since taking up office on 1 April 2011. He is the first chair of the authority and is currently serving his second five-year term. He is responsible for representing the Authority as well as chairing ESMA’s Board of Supervisors and the Management Board. Prior to taking up this role, Steven Maijoor was Managing Director at the AFM, the Dutch financial markets regulator and before joining the regulatory world, he was the Dean of the School of Business and Economics at Maastricht University.

Separately, the European Commission has published a factsheet on Capital Markets Union which may be of interest to attendees. The document can be found here.