2021: Ambitions and Challenges for Ireland in a Changing World





In his address to the IIEA, the Taoiseach sets out his ambitions for Ireland as a global actor in 2021 and beyond. As Brexit becomes a practical reality, a change of administration takes office in the US, and Ireland takes up its seat on the UN Security Council, the Taoiseach reflects on how Ireland can shape and respond positively to these and other global shifts and challenges.

Taoiseach Martin highlights Ireland’s continued commitment to its place at the heart of the EU. He also discusses the need to reset and strengthen relations with the UK, our nearest neighbour, and to deliver on the Government’s commitment to working with all communities and traditions on the island to build consensus around a shared future, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement and reflected in the Shared Island initiative.

About the speaker

Micheál Martin TD was elected as the 15th Taoiseach of Ireland on 27 June 2020 and has been the leader of the Fianna Fáil party since 2011. Prior to becoming Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs (2008-2011), Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment (2004-2008), Minister for Health (2000-2004) and Minister for Education (1997-2000). He was first elected to Dáil Éireann as a TD for Cork South Central in 1989.