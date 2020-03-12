Message from IIEA Director General: Postponement of IIEA events

Dear Friends and Members,

Following the announcement by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar T.D. this morning, we have taken the decision to postpone upcoming IIEA events until further notice.

While Government advice permits the holding of indoor events with under 100 attendees, we have made this decision to play our part in the national response to the unprecedented situation in regards to Coronavirus (Covid-19). Given that our events often feature visiting speakers from all over Europe and further afield, we feel this is the prudent course of action at this time.

The health and wellbeing of our staff, members, attendees and their families is of paramount importance and we do not want to take any unnecessary risks in that regard.

As the Taoiseach said: “We have a duty as a society to protect ourselves and above all to protect others – our parents and grandparents, our family and friends, co-workers and neighbours.”

IIEA staff will be working from home until at least 29 March 2020, and will be available to deal with any queries from our members.

You can contact us at our usual email addresses, and on 01 874 6756.

This, of course, is an evolving and worrying crisis but we look forward to the Institute returning to its normal functioning and scheduling of events in the not too distant future. In the meantime, please keep an eye on iiea.com and our social media channels for further information and updates.

Many thanks for your understanding and continued support,

Best regards,

Michael Collins

Director General