Message from IIEA Director General: IIEA Events Move Online

Dear friends and members,

Much has changed in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic first had an impact on Ireland, and across the world. Our premises at North Great George’s Street has been closed since March, and our team have been working remotely. We successfully moved our events programme online, which has allowed us to continue sharing analysis and insights of the international and European policy issues that matter to you, our members, and to the wider public. There has been much to discuss and analyse from Europe’s response to COVID-19, the global impact fo the pandemic, the continuing negotiations on the future EU-UK negotiations, to Ireland’s successful UNSC campaign.

Now, as the country re-opens gradually, we have decided to continue hosting our events online for the time being. As an international affairs think tank our speakers often travel to Dublin for a short visit in order to address the IIEA. For the foreseeable future this will not be practical, or indeed possible. Equally, bringing a group of people together as a physical audience would not be wise at this time. Webinars have the great advantage of enabling us to link in with speakers wherever they are in the world and to have as broad an audience as possible, with no physical distancing or capacity limits.

Nonetheless online events have their own limitations. The same level of engagement, interrogation and discussion of ideas that comes from an in-person event cannot be replicated in the same way online. We greatly miss meeting you all regularly in North Great George’s Street and we hope the day that we are able to welcome you back is not too far away.

Our events programme will take a break in August to allow for some rest and reflection. We will look forward to you joining us from September for our Autumn season of events, beginning on Wednesday 2 September when we will host Michel Barnier, EU Chief Negotiator.

