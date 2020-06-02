IIEA Media Review: May 2020

A number of the IIEA’s webinars drew significant national, regional and international coverage throughout the month of May, a sample of the coverage is outlined below: Commissioner Hogan’s remarks were covered nationally by RTÉ.ie, the Irish Independent, the Irish Examiner and The Irish Times; internationally by Reuters, Politico, Politico’s Brussels Playbook, the Express and The Telegraph; and regionally by the Kildare Nationalist, the Laois Nationalist, Waterford News, Shannonside/Northern Sound, Radio Kerry and LMFM.

Tánaiste Coveney’s webinar was covered nationally by RTÉ.ie, The Irish Times, thejournal.ie, the Belfast Telegraph, the Irish Examiner and The Irish Times (Editorial); internationally by Reuters, the London Evening Standard and the Express; and regionally in the UK by the Northern Echo, the Herald Scotland, the Worcester News and the Oxford Mail. Minister Donohoe’s webinar address was covered nationally by the Six One News on RTÉ, here, here, and here (Editorial) by The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, the Irish Independent, Newstalk, Reuters, the Irish Daily Mirror and Breakingnews.ie; and regionally by KMFM, Tipp FM, Galway Bay FM, Shannonside/Northern Sound and MidWest Radio.

There was further coverage through radio and television appearances by Dan O’Brien, IIEA Chief Economist, who has contributed regularly on the economic implications of COVID-19. A webinar by Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the UN’s International Organisation for Migration, was covered by The Irish Times. A webinar with Michael Roth MdB, German Minister of State for Europe, was covered in Politico’s Brussels Playbook.