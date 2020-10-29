The Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) is delighted that Dan O’Brien, the IIEA’s Chief Economist, will be taking on additional responsibilities at the Institute.

Commenting, IIEA Director General, Michael Collins, said:

“We are delighted that Dan O’Brien, who already serves as our Chief Economist, will be significantly increasing his commitment to the Institute with effect from the beginning of November. We greatly value having Dan as a member of our dedicated team and his additional commitment and availability to the Institute is very welcome at this time. We look forward now to further benefiting from Dan’s skill and expertise, particularly as the Institute, increasingly since the onset of the pandemic, avails of the digital space to share ideas and to shape policy.

The IIEA looks forward to focusing with increased intensity on the European and international issues that Ireland faces. Strengthening our team at this time will enhance our ability to address these issues in a thoughtful and timely way and with a continuing commitment to independence and excellence in our programmes and policy analysis.”