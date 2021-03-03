1991- 2021: 30 Years of Sharing Ideas

This year the IIEA will celebrate 30 years since the Institute for International and European Affairs was founded in 1991.

Since then, the IIEA has played a key role informing public discourse on European affairs in Ireland, through numerous referenda campaigns, the financial and economic crisis, and more recently, the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Today, our mission to share ideas and shape policy, remains as relevant as it was 30 years ago. In the age of misinformation clarity is sorely need in public debates, as are independent platforms for public debate, analysis and reflection.

To commemorate this milestone, from Monday, 17 May to Friday, 21 May, the IIEA will host a series of keynote lectures and panel discussions on the pressing issues that will shape Ireland, Europe and the world, over the next 30 years. As part of this commemoration, the Institute will also remember its Founder and late President, Brendan Halligan.

On Friday, 26 February, we launched the ‘Brendan Halligan Emerging Scholar Essay Competition’, which is now open for submissions from registered final-year Undergraduate, Masters or PhD students, attending a third-level institution on the island of Ireland. The author of the winning essay will be given the opportunity to present their essay during the anniversary celebrations. More information on the competition can be found here.

The programme for our events series will be announced in due course.