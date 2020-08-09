A unique and irreplaceable Irishman and European.

Statement by Michael Collins, Director General of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), on the death of Brendan Halligan

The death today of Brendan Halligan is a great and sad loss to all of us at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) but most of all at this time we express our deepest condolences and sympathy to his wife Margie and to his family.

Brendan’s death sees the passing of a loved one who also devoted his life and energy to his work as a politician and thinker. He was a man full of interest in the world around him. An Irishman and a committed European, he will be greatly missed by the Institute and all who who knew him.

Brendan was unique and is simply irreplaceable.

Brendan was a founder of the Institute in 1990 recognising at the time, and over the many years since, the importance of contributing to, as well as informing, debate on key issues affecting Ireland in Europe and beyond. Brendan offered strong leadership and inspiration to the Institute over the three decades since its foundation.

As our current President, we are deeply grateful to him for all that he did building today’s independent dynamic Institute which is his enduring legacy. We know that he took great pride in the IIEA and the way that it developed with his guidance and vision.

We hope that as they mourn Brendan, his family will be consoled by the sympathy of all who share in the loss of a very special person and friend to many.

May he Rest in Peace.