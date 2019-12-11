Brexit Status Report: 2016-2019 and Beyond

Edited by: Dáithí O’Ceallaigh, Paul Gillespie and Andrew Gilmore

Since 2017, the IIEA’s Brexit Status Reports have provided clear and comprehensive updates on where we are in the Brexit process and what might happen next.

The December 2019 edition, which features short pieces by authors from across the UK and Ireland, provides readers with an account of the key events since the referendum; the response to Brexit within the United Kingdom and the European Union to date; and the implications for Ireland and Northern Ireland of the events of the last three years.

The report is edited by Dáithí O’Ceallaigh, Chair of the IIEA UK Group and former Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom; Paul Gillespie, Director of the Constitutional Futures after Brexit project in the Institute for British-Irish Studies in UCD; and Andrew Gilmore, Deputy Director of Research at the IIEA.

