Europe’s role in the world and the future of multilateralism





In this inaugural event of the IIEA’s new Global Europe project, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini addresses Europe’s global role and the future of the multilateral system. She argues that the COVID-19 crisis is a critical juncture for the multilateral system and that redefining Europe’s role on the international stage will be crucial for Europe to emerge stronger in a post-pandemic world.

About the Speaker:

Federica Mogherini has been the Rector of the College of Europe since September 2020. She has co-chaired the United Nations High Level Panel on Internal Displacement since January 2020. Previously she served as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, from 2014 to 2019. Prior to joining the European Commission, she was Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2014), and a Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (2008-14). In her parliamentary capacity, she was Head of the Italian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and Vice-President of its Political Committee (2013-14); member of the Italian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (2008-13); Secretary of the Defence Committee (2008-13); and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. She also coordinated the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Development Cooperation.