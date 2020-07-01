Together for Europe’s Recovery: The Key Priorities of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU

On 1 July 2020, Germany assumed the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Germany assumes the Presidency against the backdrop of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Chancellor Angela Merkel has referred to as the greatest challenge in the history of the EU.

The expectations of the German Presidency are high, and there are a number of crucial deadlines arising over the course of Germany’s six-month term, including reaching agreement on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 and finalising the negotiations on the future EU-UK relationship. Nevertheless, issues such as the European Green Deal, the digital transformation and strengthening Europe’s role in the world remain high on the agenda.

Germany’s primary responsibility during its Council Presidency will be to ensure that the EU can successfully overcome the consequences of the pandemic and emerge more united than before.

This briefing examines what we can expect over the next six months.

You can download the briefing here.