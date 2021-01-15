On 1 January 2021, Portugal took over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Portugal assumes the Presidency in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and EU efforts to support the Union’s economic recovery.

The Portuguese Presidency will place a strong emphasis on a “Social Europe” and will oversee the implementation of the EU’s €750bn recovery fund following the agreement of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027. Strengthening the EU’s economic, industrial, trade and health resilience, promoting European social rights and protections as well as supporting multilateralism through fostering close relationships with the UK, USA and India will all be key aspects of the Portuguese Presidency agenda.

Portugal’s chief goal will be to support the EU’s economic recovery in the context of the twin digital and climate transitions, while working towards a socially inclusive and just Union.

This briefing examines what we can expect over the next six months.

You can download the briefing here.