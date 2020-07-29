   
The Art of Compromise: Outcome of the Special European Council of July 2020

29th July 2020
This briefing will examine the outcome of the special European Council of 17-21 July and its significance for the EU.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 21 July 2020, after over 90 hours of negotiations, EU leaders reached agreement at political level on a landmark package designed to facilitate economic recovery and renewal in the EU. The package, which is composed of a €750 billion recovery fund and a new long-term budget worth €1.0743 trillion, has been described as a deal of historic proportions and a shift towards the greater collectivisation of economic efforts in the EU. This briefing will examine the outcome of the special European Council of 17-21 July and its significance for the EU.

This briefing is available here.

 

