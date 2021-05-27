   
EU AffairsBrexitHome Featured Analysis

Reflections on Ireland, Europe and the ‘Northern Ireland Problem’

IIEA27th May 20211min
Lisa Claire Whitten is the winner of the inaugural Brendan Halligan Emerging Scholar award, for her essay on the topic of ‘Reflections on Ireland and Europe’.

Author : Lisa Claire Whitten

The Brendan Halligan Emerging Scholar Award is an initiative of the IIEA to honour the legacy of our Founder and President, Brendan Halligan. Lisa Claire Whitten is the winner of the inaugural award, for her essay on the topic of ‘Reflections on Ireland and Europe’. Lisa is a PhD candidate at Queen’s University Belfast, researching the impact of Brexit on the constitution of Northern Ireland.

Read her essay here.

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

EU AffairsHome Featured AnalysisEU Affairs Blog
27th May 2021 Mark Dempsey

‘State of the Union’ Address from Minister Simon Coveney to the IIEA

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
26th May 2021 IIEA

Europe in 2021: French Perspectives

Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
26th May 2021 IIEA

The Role of Think Tanks in the Age of Misinformation

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
26th May 2021 IIEA

The Future of Anglo-Irish Relations