Macron’s Health Check for European Sovereignty
This briefing outlines the French vision for European sovereignty and examines how the pandemic has prompted further discussion in Europe’s recovery post-COVID-19 on the proposal to transfer competences for health to the EU. Furthermore, it will also illustrate how the Commission’s response during the pandemic has provided a possible framework for further action on health at EU-level, although this view is not uncontested.
You can download the briefing here.