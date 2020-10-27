The IIEA’s Global Europe project is a three-year integrated programme of research, events, and public engagement supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs. This project aims to address, analyse and communicate to a wider public the debate on the Future of Europe, the EU’s role in the world, and Ireland’s role in the multilateral order, taking account of the reframing of policy priorities arising from the unprecedented fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic. A particular priority of the Global Europe project is Ireland’s term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which begins in January 2021 and ends in December 2022.

The project has three thematic dimensions:

Global Europe, which considers a post-COVID EU in the context of its wider role in the world; Global Institutions, which explores multilateral cooperation, particularly in the format of the UN; and The cross-cutting dimension of Ireland’s role on both the global and European stages.

Through its webinars and online fora, the Global Europe project is designed to offer a platform for sharing the insights of experts, practitioners and thought-leaders. A complementary suite of project publications aims to provide independent analysis on these themes in a variety of formats.

The Global Europe programme seeks to communicate the themes described above to a range of audiences in an informative, engaging and accessible way. All of the events and research outputs described above will be made available to the public in their entirety via a project landing page on the IIEA website.