   
EU27EU27 Blog

Protected: Pragmatic or Ambitious Agenda? Von der Leyen Reveals Commission Programme

Mark Dempsey12th February 20201min

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Post Views: 9

Related Articles

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
11th February 2020 IIEA

Citizens First: The New Commission’s Approach to Citizen Engagement

UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin
3rd February 2020 Mark Dempsey

EU27 Bulletin 20-31 January 2020

UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin
17th January 2020 Mark Dempsey

EU27 Bulletin 6-17 January 2020

EU AffairsHome Featured AnalysisEU Affairs BlogEU27EU27 Blog
16th January 2020 Mark Dempsey

A Strong Europe in a World of Challenges: Croatian Presidency EU