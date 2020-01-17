EU27 Bulletin 6-17 January 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers the latest developments in the European Commission, which recently presented plans for its €1 trillion European Green Deal Investment Plan, a core aspect of which is the Just Transition Mechanism. It was also a busy week for the European Parliament, which adopted its position on the scope and organisation of the forthcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, a significant EU-wide democratic exercise which is expected to begin in May 2020. The activities of the Council were dominated by the latest developments in the Middle East and the inauguration of the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

You can access this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.