   
UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin

EU27 Bulletin 6-17 January 2020

Mark Dempsey17th January 20201min
The EU27 Bulletin provides an update on institutional proposals, major policy speeches by EU leaders and decisions adopted by the EU institutions on a bi-weekly basis. Each bulletin has a tripartite structure focusing on developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

  • Analysis of ongoing institutional change;
  • Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals;
  • Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and
  • Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers the latest developments in the European Commission, which recently presented plans for its €1 trillion European Green Deal Investment Plan, a core aspect of which is the Just Transition Mechanism. It was also a busy week for the European Parliament, which adopted its position on the scope and organisation of the forthcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, a significant EU-wide democratic exercise which is expected to begin in May 2020. The activities of the Council were dominated by the latest developments in the Middle East and the inauguration of the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

You can access this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

This is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Post Views: 146

Related Articles

EU AffairsHome Featured AnalysisEU Affairs BlogEU27EU27 Blog
16th January 2020 Mark Dempsey

A Strong Europe in a World of Challenges: Croatian Presidency EU

Home Featured AnalysisEU27
20th December 2019 Sarah Burke

FUTURE OF THE EU27 INTERVIEW SERIES

UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin
16th December 2019 IIEA

EU27 Bulletin 9-13th December

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels