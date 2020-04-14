EU27 Bulletin 30 March – 10 April 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively.

It also includes a commentary on the response by the EU institutions to COVID-19 and looks ahead to what developments might emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

As some Member States begin to ease emergency restrictions introduced as a result of COVID-19, attention in the EU is turning to economic recovery.

In the past two weeks, Eurozone Finance Ministers in the Council have agreed an emergency rescue package worth €500 billion, despite significant differences between Member States. The Commission has also been active in articulating an exit strategy from the crisis that is centred on the EU’s long-term budget – the MFF.

The Bulletin also explores the impact of the coronavirus crisis on other priority areas, such as the European Green Deal, the digital transition and the rule of law.

Read this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

This is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.