EU27 Bulletin 25 May – 5 June 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each Bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. It also includes a commentary on the response by the EU institutions to COVID-19 and looks ahead to what developments might emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin explores details of the Commission’s new Recovery Plan worth €1.85 trillion, which is designed to reboot and renew the European economy in the aftermath of COVID-19. It is comprised of two complementary parts: a revised proposal for the EU’s long term budget for 2021-27; and a new Recovery Instrument. The Bulletin covers the reactions to the proposal by Member States and the European Parliament.

Further details are also provided about Germany’s Presidency priorities. as it prepares to take over the rotating Council Presidency on 1 July 2020, under the motto ‘Together for Europe’s recovery’.

Read this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

This is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.