EU27 Bulletin 20-31 January 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers the latest developments in the EU27 during a particularly symbolic week. The European Parliament’s agenda was dominated by the formal approval of the Withdrawal Agreement during an emotive session in Brussels. On the eve of the UK’s withdrawal, the leaders of the three main institutions issued a joint statement outlining their plans for a “new dawn for Europe”. Meanwhile, the Commission presented its Annual Work Programme for 2020. This programme sets out the Commission’s legislative and non-legislative priorities for the year ahead. In addition, further details emerged about the Commission’s position on key initiatives such as the Conference on the Future of Europe, the proposed EU industrial strategy and the European Democracy Action Plan.

You can access this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.