EU27 Bulletin 3-14 February 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers developments in the Commission, where Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi (pictured above), presented a new methodology for the EU’s enlargement procedure The Commission hopes these proposals for reform will be sufficient to revive the accession prospects of North Macedonia and Albania ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in May 2020.

In other news, the Commission’s new Taskforce for Relations with the UK presented its draft negotiating mandate for the future EU-UK relationship. This will need to be formally approved by the Council before formal negotiations can begin.

In the European Parliament, two additional Irish MEPs took up their seats following the UK’s departure. The new 705 member strong Parliament set out its position on future relations with the UK, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and gender equality. Meanwhile in the Council, the spotlight was on EU-Africa relations and the future of EU competition policy.

You can access this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.