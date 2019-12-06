EU27 Bulletin 2-6th Dec

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

This week’s EU27 Bulletin brings you all the latest developments from the Commission’s first week in office, as further details emerge about the work programme and working methods of the new College of Commissioners.

It was also a busy week in the Council, as Ministers considered the Finnish Presidency’s latest proposals for negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget, the MFF, attempted to progress key Eurozone reforms and advanced discussions on a number of sustainable finance dossiers.