   
UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin

EU27 Bulletin 2-6th Dec

IIEA6th December 20191min
This week’s EU27 Bulletin brings you all the latest developments from the Commission’s first week in office, as further details emerge about the work programme and working methods of the new College of Commissioners.
The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a weekly basis and looks at the forthcoming week’s major agenda items.
Our weekly bulletin includes:

  • Analysis of ongoing institutional change;
  • Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals;
  • Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and
  • Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This week’s EU27 Bulletin brings you all the latest developments from the Commission’s first week in office, as further details emerge about the work programme and working methods of the new College of Commissioners.

It was also a busy week in the Council, as Ministers considered the Finnish Presidency’s latest proposals for negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget, the MFF, attempted to progress key Eurozone reforms and advanced discussions on a number of sustainable finance dossiers.

You can access this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

 

Post Views: 278

Related Articles

UncategorizedHome Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Bulletin
16th December 2019 IIEA

EU27 Bulletin 9-13th December

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels

Past EventsEconomics Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
9th December 2019 IIEA

What Next for EU Enlargement?

Home Featured AnalysisEU27EU27 Blog
3rd December 2019 IIEA

Seeing the Bigger Picture: France and Germany and the ‘Future of Europe’ Conference.