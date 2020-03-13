EU27 Bulletin 2-13 March 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

• Analysis of ongoing institutional change;

• Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals;

• Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

• Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers the latest proposals from the European Commission as it celebrated its 100th day in office. These include the first ever European Climate Law, a new European Industrial Strategy, a Gender Equality Strategy and proposals for a new partnership with Africa.

In the Council, the EU’s response to migration is back in the spotlight as migratory pressure builds on the Greek-Turkish border. Much attention has also been devoted to coordinating the EU’s response to COVID-19 as many Member States and EU institutions begin executing social distancing strategies to contain the spread of the virus.