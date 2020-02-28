EU27 Bulletin 17-28 February 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

This edition of the Bulletin covers the publication of the Commission’s roadmap for the future of EU digital policy. This corresponds to the second headline ambition of Commission President von der Leyen’s mandate – ‘Making Europe fit for the Digital Age’. Also this week, the Commission published its Winter Economic Package for 2020, with a new emphasis on reconciling economics with sustainability.

In other news, multiannual financial framework (MFF) negotiations will continue after the Special Summit convened by European Council President Charles Michel on 20-21 February failed to make substantial progress. Many Member States and the European Parliament reacted unenthusiastically to the most recent proposal put forward by President Michel for a budget of 1.074% of EU GNI.

Finally, the Bulletin explores the EU’s mandate for the future partnership negotiations with the UK, which are expected to begin on Monday, 2 March.

Read this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.