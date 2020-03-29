EU27 Bulletin 16-27 March 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU’s institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. We also look ahead to what developments may emerge over the coming weeks.

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU. As Europe attempts to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, this edition of the EU27 Bulletin unpicks the response of the EU institutions to the crisis thus far. The Bulletin also looks beyond COVID-19 to the publication of latest draft agreement for the future partnership with the UK, the debate surrounding the EU’s 2030 emissions reductions targets and the long awaited decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia. Read this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

This is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.