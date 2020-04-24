EU27 Bulletin 13 – 24 April 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. It also includes a commentary on the response by the EU institutions to COVID-19 and looks ahead to what developments might emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

All eyes in Europe are now firmly on recovery.

On 23 April 2020, the European Council met virtually for what was billed in the media as a make or break meeting for the future of the EU. The Bulletin explores what was agreed by EU leaders in relation to the EU’s long-term economic response to the coronavirus outbreak, and what was not.

This week’s Bulletin also offers an analysis of important strategic documents released over the past two weeks, which indicate Europe’s direction of travel post-COVID-19. These cover the two strands of Europe’s response to the coronavirus outbreak: a coordinated exit strategy from containment measures; and a longer-term recovery plan.

Read this week’s EU27 Bulletin here.

This is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.