EU27 Bulletin 11 – 22 May 2020

The IIEA’s EU27 Bulletin brings you the key developments from across the EU institutions on a fortnightly basis. Each bulletin follows developments in the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, respectively. It also includes a commentary on the response by the EU institutions to COVID-19 and looks ahead to what developments might emerge over the coming weeks.

Each bulletin includes:

Analysis of ongoing institutional change ;

; Updates and analysis of institutional legislative proposals ;

; Examination of major policy speeches by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and

by EU leaders and senior institution officials; and Updates on key decisions adopted by the EU.

In the past two weeks, a number of ideas have emerged as to the scale and scope of the EU’s recovery package in the aftermath of COVID-19.

One of the most striking proposals came from France and Germany, who advocated for the creation of a €500 billion recovery fund to supplement a front-loaded Multi-annual Financial Framework. They hope the proposal will pave the way for an agreement between Member States standing on opposite sides of the divide over the mutualisation of debt. The Parliament meanwhile, supports an ambitious €2 trillion recovery package financed by recovery bonds. It remains to be seen how far the Commission’s proposal, expected on 27 May 2020, will reflect these ideas.

In other news, the Commission has presented its annual Country Specific Recommendations, which this year offer guidance for Member States to help them navigate the socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

