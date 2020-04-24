Between Rhetoric and Action: German Leadership in the EU’s Economic Response

Author: James Cotter

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany has swiftly mobilised a domestic economic rescue package worth more than €1.1 trillion. However, its political leaders are acutely aware that Germany’s economic recovery also depends heavily on that of its European partners.

This briefing paper examines the evolution of the debate in Germany around the EU’s economic response to coronavirus. It also reflects on the challenges facing Germany in brokering a compromise between other EU leaders and progressing an agenda during its Presidency of the Council of the EU in the latter half of 2020 which will be defined by the theme of recovery.