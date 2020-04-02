   
A Strong Social Europe for a Just Transition

Mark Dempsey2nd April 20201min
This briefing by Tony Brown examines the key initiatives put forward by the Commission to create a more inclusive, fairer and people-centered social policy, which leaves no one behind and to emphasize the social element in Europe’s social market economy. The briefing also assesses the significance of these proposals for Ireland.This paper is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Author: Tony Brown

On 14 January 2020, the European Commission published a Communication entitled, A Strong Social Europe for Just Transitions. It sets out the Commission’s priorities in the area of Social Policy over the next five years, taking account of three major transitions which European citizens are facing:  climate change,  digitalisation and demographic change.

A Strong Social Europe for a Just Transition paper is available here

