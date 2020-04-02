A Strong Social Europe for a Just Transition

Author: Tony Brown

On 14 January 2020, the European Commission published a Communication entitled, A Strong Social Europe for Just Transitions. It sets out the Commission’s priorities in the area of Social Policy over the next five years, taking account of three major transitions which European citizens are facing: climate change, digitalisation and demographic change.

This briefing by Tony Brown examines the key initiatives put forward by the Commission to create a more inclusive, fairer and people-centered social policy, which leaves no one behind and to emphasize the social element in Europe’s social market economy. The briefing also assesses the significance of these proposals for Ireland.