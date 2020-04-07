New Moves: Opening up EU Prospects for North Macedonia and Albania

Author: Niamh Fallon

On 25 March 2020, EU Member States reached a long-awaited agreement in favour of opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. This briefing paper considers three key elements of the agreement: the approval for reform of the EU accession process; the setting of additional conditions to be met by Albania before commencement of negotiations; and the overall significance of the decision to begin talks with North Macedonia and Albania for EU-Western Balkans relations.

This briefing is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.