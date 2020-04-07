New Moves: Opening up EU Prospects for North Macedonia and Albania
Author: Niamh Fallon
On 25 March 2020, EU Member States reached a long-awaited agreement in favour of opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. This briefing paper considers three key elements of the agreement: the approval for reform of the EU accession process; the setting of additional conditions to be met by Albania before commencement of negotiations; and the overall significance of the decision to begin talks with North Macedonia and Albania for EU-Western Balkans relations.
This briefing is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The paper can be accessed here.