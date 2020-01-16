A Strong Europe in a World of Challenges: Croatian Presidency EU
Author: Clare Gray
On 1 January 2020, Croatia assumed the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time. This briefing examines what we can expect from the Croatian Presidency programme over the next six months, which is entitled ‘A Strong Europe in a World of Challenges’.
This briefing is part of the Future of the EU27 Project, which is sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The paper can be accessed here.