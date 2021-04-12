Over the course of the past decade, the UN Security Council has grown increasingly cognisant of the threat that climate change poses to security around the globe. Despite the fact that there has not yet been a dedicated UN Security Council resolution on climate change, the evolution of the Security Council’s position is evidenced by the proliferation of official meetings on this issue. Moreover, while the security implications of unabated climate change in certain countries have been well documented, the question as to whether climate change should even be considered on the Security Council agenda at all remains a divisive one.

Against this background, the following explainer seeks to outline some of the most serious implications of climate change for security as well as examining the unique role that Ireland can play on climate and security during its two-year membership of the UNSC. In addition, a timeline provides an overview of the key meetings which have taken place on climate and security at the UNSC to date. Finally, in the context Ireland’s role as co-chair of the Informal Expert Group on Climate and Security, there is a spotlight on Niger and its partnership with Ireland at the UNSC on this issue.