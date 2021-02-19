UK/Brexit researcher position available now 

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher in its Research Department. The successful candidate will manage the IIEA’s UK/Brexit research programme, as well as at least one other portfolio in the area of European and International Affairs.

The researcher will report to the Director of Research and Deputy Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking significant developments in European politics

Tracking significant developments, policy actions and proposals in the area of EU-UK relations, with emphasis on the implications of the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Tracking developments in British-Irish relations, with particular emphasis on the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland

Organising a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme

Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications/writing policy papers

Liaising with a working group chair, members and minuting meetings

Supporting the working group chair as necessary

Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant organisations in Dublin, the UK and elsewhere

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

Strong knowledge of UK-EU relations and British-Irish relations

Strong interest in European and International Affairs and familiarity with the

2-3 years’ work experience in related field

Excellent research, writing, editing and proofing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

Application details: