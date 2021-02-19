UK/Brexit researcher position available now
The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher in its Research Department. The successful candidate will manage the IIEA’s UK/Brexit research programme, as well as at least one other portfolio in the area of European and International Affairs.
The researcher will report to the Director of Research and Deputy Director of Research as part of a research team.
Responsibilities
The main responsibilities of this position include:
- Tracking significant developments in European politics
- Tracking significant developments, policy actions and proposals in the area of EU-UK relations, with emphasis on the implications of the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Tracking developments in British-Irish relations, with particular emphasis on the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland
- Organising a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme
- Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications/writing policy papers
- Liaising with a working group chair, members and minuting meetings
- Supporting the working group chair as necessary
- Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant organisations in Dublin, the UK and elsewhere
Requirements:
- 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science
- Strong knowledge of UK-EU relations and British-Irish relations
- Strong interest in European and International Affairs and familiarity with the
- 2-3 years’ work experience in related field
- Excellent research, writing, editing and proofing skills
- Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency
- Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries
Application details:
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “UK/Brexit Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on Friday 5 March 2021
- This is a 1 year fixed-term contract
- Please state your availability in your cover letter
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants