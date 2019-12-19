Researcher – Digital Policy

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time researcher for the research department. The main research area will focus on Digital future and this would cover issues such as: Digital Single Market, Privacy, Data Retention, Robotics, AI, Blockchain, Competition and the implication of digital policies for Financial Services, Health and other sectors. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line ‘Digital Researcher’ to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by Monday 20th December 2019. Applications will be processed on receipt and interviews will be on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Please read Responsibilities, Requirements and Application details below.

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking Policy actions and proposals in the policy areas. Knowledge of regulatory proposals at European and international level, and familiarity with emerging trends in the digital area and technology.

Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications/writing policy papers;

Tracking developments in the policy area by collating and analysing information on an ongoing basis.

Organising programme of keynote addresses and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme.

Liaising with group chair, members and minuting meetings

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

At least two years’ work experience in related field

Excellent research and writing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

Editing and proofing skills;

Application details: