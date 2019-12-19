The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think tank based in Dublin, has an immediate vacancy for the position of Intern.

The main duties will include:

Assisting research into specific policy areas, tracking political and policy developments, preparing briefing notes, responding to requests for information;

Providing administrative support to project working groups, taking minutes at meetings, handling correspondence, managing data bases, updating website content;

Helping with event management, including ushering;

Assisting with the fact-checking, editing and proofreading of articles, blogs and other written materials.

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 degree in a relevant field such as Political Science, International Relations, European Affairs or Law;

An expertise in European and International affairs;

Superior research, writing and editing skills;

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency;

Application details:

The placement will be for a three to six-month period and please state your availability in your cover letter. Applications will be processed on receipt and interviews will take place on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Due to the volume of applications expected, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants.

The deadline for application is Friday 10 January 2020and interviews will take place from Monday 13 January until the position is filled.