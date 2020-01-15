   
New Energy and Climate Change Researcher position at the IIEA available now

Sarah Burke15th January 20202min
The Institute of International and European Affairs is seeking a New Energy and Climate Change Researcher in Dublin Ireland.

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a New Energy and Climate Change Researcher.  The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line ‘Energy and Climate Change Policy Researcher’ to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com  by Wednesday 29 January 2020. Applications will be processed on receipt and interviews will begin immediately.

Responsibilities – The successful applicant will manage the energy and climate change portfolio.

The main responsibilities of this position include:

  • Tracking policy actions and proposals in energy and climate change policy at EU and international, EU and national level
  • Organising a programme of sponsored keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme
  • Providing weekly briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications/writing policy papers
  • Tracking all legislative and policy developments in the area by collating and analysing information from various sources
  • Liaising with the chairs and members of the IIEA Energy and Climate Change working group chairs and minuting meetings

 Requirements:

  • 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science
  • Strong interest in energy and climate issues and policy as well as European Affairs
  • 3-5 years’ work experience in related field
  • Excellent research and writing skills
  • Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency
  • Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries
  • Editing and proofing skills

Application details:

  • To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “Energy and Climate Change Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on 29 January 2020.
  • Please state your availability in your cover letter.
  • You can also apply via LinkedIn
