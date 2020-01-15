New Energy and Climate Change Researcher position at the IIEA available now

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a New Energy and Climate Change Researcher. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line ‘Energy and Climate Change Policy Researcher’ to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by Wednesday 29 January 2020. Applications will be processed on receipt and interviews will begin immediately.

Responsibilities – The successful applicant will manage the energy and climate change portfolio.

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking policy actions and proposals in energy and climate change policy at EU and international, EU and national level

Organising a programme of sponsored keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme

Providing weekly briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications/writing policy papers

Tracking all legislative and policy developments in the area by collating and analysing information from various sources

Liaising with the chairs and members of the IIEA Energy and Climate Change working group chairs and minuting meetings

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

Strong interest in energy and climate issues and policy as well as European Affairs

3-5 years’ work experience in related field

Excellent research and writing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

Editing and proofing skills

