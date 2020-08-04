Future of Europe Researcher position available now
The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher for the research department. The successful candidate will manage two or three portfolios in the area of European and International Affairs.
The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.
Responsibilities
The main responsibilities of this position include:
- Tracking significant policy actions and proposals in EU and international affairs in relevant institutions
- Organising a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme
- Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications and/or writing policy papers
- Liaising with working group chair, group members and minuting meetings
- Liaising with relevant government departments, thinktanks and civil society organisations, and international institutions
Requirements:
- 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science
- Strong interest in European and International Affairs
- 2-3 years’ work experience in related field
- Excellent research and writing skills
- Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency
- Editing and proofing skills
- Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries
Application details:
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “Future of Europe Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.comby close of business on Friday 14 August 2020
- This is a 1 year fixed-term contract
- Please state your availability in your cover letter
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants