Future of Europe Researcher position available now

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher for the research department. The successful candidate will manage two or three portfolios in the area of European and International Affairs.

The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking significant policy actions and proposals in EU and international affairs in relevant institutions

Organising a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme

Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the policy area and contributing to publications and/or writing policy papers

Liaising with working group chair, group members and minuting meetings

Liaising with relevant government departments, thinktanks and civil society organisations, and international institutions

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

Strong interest in European and International Affairs

2-3 years’ work experience in related field

Excellent research and writing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Editing and proofing skills

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

Application details: