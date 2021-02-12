Europe’s Digital Future Project Researcher – position available now

Europe’s Digital Future project at the IIEA- researcher position available now

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher to work on European Affairs including a specific focus on digital sovereignty in Europe.

The successful candidate will assist in the management of an events and research programme, with the involvement of a number of external stakeholders from both the public and private sector. The researcher will report to the Director of Research and Deputy Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking significant developments, policy actions and proposals in the area of EU digital policy

Assisting in the organisation of a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme

Assisting in the coordination of a network of European stakeholders drawn from the public and private sectors.

Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the designated policy areas and contributing to publications/writing policy papers

Liaising with a working group chair as necessary

Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant organisations in Dublin, the EU and elsewhere

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

Strong knowledge of digital policy

Strong interest in European and International Affairs

2-3 years’ work experience in a related field

Excellent research, writing, editing and proofing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

Application details: