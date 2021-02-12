Europe’s Digital Future Project Researcher – position available now
Europe’s Digital Future project at the IIEA- researcher position available now
The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time Researcher to work on European Affairs including a specific focus on digital sovereignty in Europe.
The successful candidate will assist in the management of an events and research programme, with the involvement of a number of external stakeholders from both the public and private sector. The researcher will report to the Director of Research and Deputy Director of Research as part of a research team.
Responsibilities
The main responsibilities of this position include:
- Tracking significant developments, policy actions and proposals in the area of EU digital policy
- Assisting in the organisation of a programme of keynote addresses, seminars and workshops with high-level policy makers and thought leaders as part of the IIEA’s events programme
- Assisting in the coordination of a network of European stakeholders drawn from the public and private sectors.
- Providing regular briefing notes on developments in the designated policy areas and contributing to publications/writing policy papers
- Liaising with a working group chair as necessary
- Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant organisations in Dublin, the EU and elsewhere
Requirements:
- 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science
- Strong knowledge of digital policy
- Strong interest in European and International Affairs
- 2-3 years’ work experience in a related field
- Excellent research, writing, editing and proofing skills
- Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency
- Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries
Application details:
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “Europe’s Digital Future Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on Monday 1 March 2021
- Applications will be processed upon receipt and interviews will take on a rolling basis commencing the week of the 15th of February via Zoom.
- This is a 1 year fixed-term contract
- Please state your availability in your cover letter
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants