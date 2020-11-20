Position available now for European Affairs Researcher at IIEA
The Institute of International and European Affairs, (IIEA) a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin is seeking a full-time Researcher for European Affairs for the research department. The successful candidate will manage two or three portfolios in the area of European Affairs and will report to the Director of Research as part of the research team. The portfolios could include EU institutional developments, Justice and Home Affairs, and Germany’s European Policy.
The Main Responsibilities of this Position include:
- Tracking significant policy developments and reading and monitoring regulatory proposals in EU and international institutions relevant to the assigned policy areas on a daily basis
- Writing regular briefing notes on developments in the assigned policy areas and contributing to publications
- Organising a programme of keynote speakers drawn from high-level EU and international policy makers and thought leaders
- Organising working group meetings and providing support for the group chairs
- Liaising with government departments and with relevant organisations at national and EU level.
Essential Requirements:
- 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in a related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science
- A strong interest in and knowledge of European Affairs and EU institutions
- At least 2 year’s work experience in a related field
- Excellent research and writing skills
- Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency
- Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries
- A working knowledge of the German language would be an advantage
Application details:
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “ European Affairs Researcher – Application” to Shauna Kearney at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on Monday 16 December 2020
- Please note that the contract is a fixed term contract of one year duration.
- Applications will be processed upon receipt and interviews will commence immediately on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants