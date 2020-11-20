Position available now for European Affairs Researcher at IIEA

The Institute of International and European Affairs, (IIEA) a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin is seeking a full-time Researcher for European Affairs for the research department. The successful candidate will manage two or three portfolios in the area of European Affairs and will report to the Director of Research as part of the research team. The portfolios could include EU institutional developments, Justice and Home Affairs, and Germany’s European Policy.

The Main Responsibilities of this Position include:

Tracking significant policy developments and reading and monitoring regulatory proposals in EU and international institutions relevant to the assigned policy areas on a daily basis

Writing regular briefing notes on developments in the assigned policy areas and contributing to publications

Organising a programme of keynote speakers drawn from high-level EU and international policy makers and thought leaders

Organising working group meetings and providing support for the group chairs

Liaising with government departments and with relevant organisations at national and EU level.

Essential Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in a related field such as European Studies, Law, Political Economy or Political Science

A strong interest in and knowledge of European Affairs and EU institutions

At least 2 year’s work experience in a related field

Excellent research and writing skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency

Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries

A working knowledge of the German language would be an advantage

Application details: