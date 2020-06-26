Economics Researcher position at the IIEA available now

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time researcher in the following area: Economics and Finance. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities:

The researcher will provide expert level policy analysis on economic issues and the European political economy, including, but not limited to:

New political/ economic developments in the Eurozone and in the international

economy;

economy; Policy developments in and legislative proposals by EU institutions such as the European Commission, European Parliament, the ECB and other agencies, and in key member states;

Developments in economic governance and financial regulatory reform at national, EU and international level.

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Tracking significant economic policy developments in Ireland, the EU and in international financial institutions;

Organising keynote addresses, workshops and conferences with high-level policy makers and thought-leaders as part of the IIEA’s front of house Finance and Economic events programme;

Producing regular briefing notes on the European policy developments in monetary and fiscal policy;

Contributing to IIEA publications and reports;

Organising and minuting meetings of relevant working groups, (The Economists Group and the Economic Governance Group) and liaising regularly with the group chairs and members as required;

Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant EU and international think tanks and financial organisations in Dublin, Brussels and elsewhere.

Requirements:

1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as Economics, Political Economy, or European Studies;

2 to 3 years’ work experience in related field preferable;

Excellent research and analytical skills;

Excellent writing skills;

Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency; editing and proofing skills

Ability to multi-task and strong organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries.

Application details: