Economics Researcher position at the IIEA available now
The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time researcher in the following area: Economics and Finance. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.
Responsibilities:
The researcher will provide expert level policy analysis on economic issues and the European political economy, including, but not limited to:
- New political/ economic developments in the Eurozone and in the international
economy;
- Policy developments in and legislative proposals by EU institutions such as the European Commission, European Parliament, the ECB and other agencies, and in key member states;
- Developments in economic governance and financial regulatory reform at national, EU and international level.
The main responsibilities of this position include:
- Tracking significant economic policy developments in Ireland, the EU and in international financial institutions;
- Organising keynote addresses, workshops and conferences with high-level policy makers and thought-leaders as part of the IIEA’s front of house Finance and Economic events programme;
- Producing regular briefing notes on the European policy developments in monetary and fiscal policy;
- Contributing to IIEA publications and reports;
- Organising and minuting meetings of relevant working groups, (The Economists Group and the Economic Governance Group) and liaising regularly with the group chairs and members as required;
- Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant EU and international think tanks and financial organisations in Dublin, Brussels and elsewhere.
Requirements:
- 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as Economics, Political Economy, or European Studies;
- 2 to 3 years’ work experience in related field preferable;
- Excellent research and analytical skills;
- Excellent writing skills;
- Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency; editing and proofing skills
- Ability to multi-task and strong organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries.
Application details:
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “Economics Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on Monday 13 July 2020.
- This is a 1 year fixed-term contract.
- Please state your availability in your cover letter.
- Applications will be processed upon receipt and interviews will commence immediately on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants.