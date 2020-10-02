Economics Researcher position at the IIEA available now

Economics Researcher Position Available Immediately at the IIEA

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time economic policy researcher. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities:

The researcher will have a deep understanding of economics and provide expert level analysis on developments in monetary policy, fiscal policy and on institutional developments in the European and international institutions. The successful candidate will be able to:

Report on and analyse developments in the political economy of the EU and in key member states and provide weekly briefing notes collating and analysing information from various reputable sources;

• Monitor and analyse legislative proposals from the European institutions;

• Monitor and analyse legislative proposals from the European institutions; Conduct research on economic governance issues and financial and regulatory reform efforts at EU and international level;

Devise the IIEA front of house Economics and Finance speaker programme of high-level national, EU and international policy makers and thought leaders;

• Provide administrative support and analytical research reports for the Economic Governance Group and the Economists working group;

• Minute meetings, liaise with group chair and group members;

• Provide administrative support and analytical research reports for the Economic Governance Group and the Economists working group; • Minute meetings, liaise with group chair and group members; Organise webinar addresses, workshops and external seminars.Requirements:

• 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as

Economics, the International Political Economy, or European Studies; •Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level

dignitaries;

• At least two years’ work experience in related field;

• Excellent research, writing, editing and proofing skills;

• Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency;

• Ability to multitask and strong organisational skills;

Application details: